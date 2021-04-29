Disney World paying employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Walt Disney World will pay its employees to get vaccinated for COVID-19 in an effort to protect its workforce during the pandemic.

Disney says cast members who get their shots by September 30 are eligible for a one-time payment equal to four hours of pay. That's after they are *fully vaccinated."

One cast member told FOX 35 News she'll get vaccinated simply because of the nature of her job.

"I am a server so as a server we are in very close contact with guests who are coming from all across the nation. At this point, we’re with them when they’re unmasked because they’re eating."

Disney Health Services is trying to make it easy for cast members to get vaccinated by setting up pop-up vaccination sites throughout the property.

