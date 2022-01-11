Disney World offering Weekday Magic Ticket for Florida residents

article

Walt Disney World is kicking off 2022 with a ticket deal for Florida residents!

Starting Tuesday, you can purchase the Disney Weekday Magic Ticket which gives Florida residents a chance to experience the magic of the theme parks with a 2-day ticket for just $149 (plus tax).

According to Disney Parks Blog, "Florida residents can enjoy an enchanting escape during The World’s Most Magical Celebration – the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort. With new offerings and classic fun throughout all four theme parks, a Disney visit will add an extra magical start to the year."

The ticket is valid Monday through Friday through April 7, 2022, but has blockout dates from March 14 through 18. There are also 3 and 4-day tickets available.

A park reservation and valid admission for the same park on the same date are required.

For more details on this magical deal, visit DisneyWorld.com.

Walt Disney World is currently celebrating its 50th anniversary with ‘The World’s Most Magical Celebration' which kicked off on October 1. The celebration will last 18 months.

