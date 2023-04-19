DeSantis vs. Disney: Board members likely to discuss efforts to take Disney's self-governing power away

Stream Good Day Orlando

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, formerly known as the Reedy Creek Improvement District, is expected to meet Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Board members will likely discuss the latest efforts to take all self-governing power away from Disney following several announcements Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made this week.

DeSantis announced a new legislative push on Tuesday that would nullify a last-minute agreement made by the previous board. That board passed a development agreement that gave Disney control of its property for future development – the complete opposite of DeSantis' vision when he handpicked the new board after the state took over the special district.

The governor said the new amendment would give the new board development power again by disregarding any agreements signed within three months of the state takeover.

FOX 35 News took the latest development in the battle between Disney and DeSantis to a legal analyst who believes Disney is preparing to hit back.

RELATED STORIES:

"If this becomes actual legislation that gets all the way through and becomes a law on the books, undoubtedly I’m sure Disney, with their many lawyers, will be filing challenges to the legality of that law and then from there it will move to the judicial branch for judges to make determinations regarding whether or not it’s legal," Attorney Whitney Boan said.