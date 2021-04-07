Disney unveils name for upcoming Toy Story hotel

article

Disney says that a Toy-story themed hotel is being built at Tokyo Disney Resort.

The hotel, called 'Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel,' will reportedly have 595 guest rooms and 11 floors. The hotel's exterior, entrance, lobby, and other areas will look like Disney and Pixar's 'Toy Story' films.

MORE NEWS: Walt Disney World updates mask policy with new exception

They said that this is the fifth Disney hotel to open in Japan. In addition, it is the first "moderate type" Disney hotel in the country, meaning it gives guests an option between "deluxe type" and "value type" hotels.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.