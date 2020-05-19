Disney Springs reopening: List of stores, restaurants that will be open Wednesday

article

Disney Springs has released a list of stores and restaurants that will be open for business as the entertainment complex begins its phased reopening on May 20.

Forty-four outlets will be in operation for the first time since mid-March when the coronavirus pandemic shut down Walt Disney World Resort and other area theme parks.

Visitors can stop and grab a bite to eat at restaurants including Planet Hollywood, Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza, Polite Pig, Boathouse, 4 Rivers Cantina Barbacoa Food Truck, Chicken Guy, Earl of Sandwich, Frontera Cocina, Erin McKenna’s Bakery NYC, Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co., Sunshine Churros, T-Rex, Paradiso 37, STK Orlando, Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill, YeSake and Wine Bar George.

As far as stores, shopping can be done at Pandora Jewelry, Anthropologie, Chapel Hats, Columbia Sportswear, Crystal Arts by Arribas Brothers, Free People, UGG, Edward Beiner eyewear, Uniqlo, Happy Hound, Luxury of Time by Diamonds International, Art Corner, Basin, Pele Soccer, Royally Yours, Sanuk, Savannah Bee Co., Sosa Family Cigars, Sugarboo & Co., UNOde50, Volcom, Pop Gallery, Ron Jon Surf Shop, Vera Bradley and Zara.

Keep in mind, Disney Springs has implemented some mandatory safety measures for guests including face masks for those ages 3 and up and temperature checks. Parking will only be available in the Orange and Lime parking garages. All surface lots will be closed.

So far, Disney has not announced when theme parks will reopen.

Universal CityWalk reopened to guests on May 14, becoming the first major Orlando attraction to do so. Visitors must undergo temperature checks upon arrival and face masks are required during the visit.