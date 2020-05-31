Disney Springs closing at 7 p.m. until further notice, complies with Orange County curfew

article

Disney Springs announced on Sunday it will comply with Orange County's curfew and close at 7 p.m.

Disney Springs says it is closing at 7 p.m. to allow cast members and guests time to get home before the county's curfew goes into effect at 10 p.m.

The curfew was instituted on Sunday and will expire every day at 5 a.m. until further notice.

