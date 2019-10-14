Disney Skyliner resumes operation after pile-up incident earlier this month

According to the Walt Disney World website, the Disney Skyliner is open once again.

Just days after opening, the Disney Skyliner was forced to shut down after the gondolas malfunctioned. The vehicles piled up, crashing into each other and leaving some passengers stranded for hours.

Beginning Monday, guests can travel on the Disney Skyliner from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

However, they said that system updates later this week would result in modified hours between October 16 and 18. Those hours are:

October 16: The Disney Hollywood Studios line will be closed while the other two lines will be available from 1 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

October 17- 18: All lines will be open from 1 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

The Disney Skyliner is the latest addition to Walt Disney World's private transportation system. It connects Disney's Hollywood Studios and Epcot to four resort hotels.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.