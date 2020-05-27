Disney, SeaWorld to present reopening plans to Orange County Task Force

Walt Disney World and SeaWorld Orlando will present their reopening plans on Wednesday to the Orange County Task Force after months of being shut down because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

During an Orange County briefing on Tuesday, Mayor Jerry Demings announced that Walt Disney World and SeaWorld Orlando will present their reopening plans at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Orange County Task Force will vote on whether to submit the plans for approval by Mayor Demings. If Demings approves of their plans, they will then be sent to Governor Ron DeSantis for final approval.

Disney Springs and Shanghai Disneyland have already reopened with additional safety protocols in place. Disney said that it could be a road map for reopening Disney World.

Shanghai put extra measures in place by limiting capacity to 30%, and practicing social distancing. Guests also have to get their temperatures checked and wear a mask inside the park.

Universal Orlando Resort presented last Thursday and by Friday afternoon, both Demings and DeSantis had approved of their phased reopening plan. They will open to the public on June 5th with new safety measures in place, including mandatory masks and temperature checks upon entry.