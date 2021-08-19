Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend: When registration opens

article

Registration will soon open for the upcoming ‘Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend.’

Disney says that tickets for the race weekend will go on sale on August 24th, which is during Disney’s ‘World Princess Week.’

The marathon itself will take place from February 24, 2022, to February 27, 2022. That coincides with Walt Disney World’s 50th-anniversary, ‘The World’s Most Magical Celebration,’ which officially begins on October 1st and goes for 18 months.

The Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend features events for all skill levels.

Those include:

Disney Princess Sunrise Yoga: This event takes place on Thursday, February 24, 2022. It kicks off the weekend with a session of yoga outside of Cinderella’s Castle at Magic Kingdom. Registration costs $95.

Disney Princess 5K: This race takes place on Friday, February 25, 2022. Participants can take part in the 3.1 mile run for $95.

Disney Princess Enchanted 10K: This run takes place on Saturday, February 26, 2022. It is 6.2 mile journey through Walt Disney World and costs $135 to participate.

Disney Princess Half Marathon: This marathon takes place on Sunday, February 27, 2022. It is a 13.1 mile trek through Walt Disney World and costs $210 to join.

Disney Fairy Tale Challenge: This challenge takes place on Friday through Sunday, February 26th and 27th. With registration to this event, runners will participate in both the Disney Princess Enchanted 10K and the Disney Princess Half Marathon — that’s 19.3 miles in two consecutive days. It costs $355 to register.

Virtual Races: Those who cannot make it to the parks can also participate in the race weekend virtually. Registration for virtual events will vary between $75 to $232.

You can register for the Disney Princess Half Weekend starting Tuesday, August 24th, at 10 a.m. EST. Virtual event registrations will not begin until Friday, August 27th, at 10 a.m. EST though.

Visit the runDisney website to register.

runDisney's 2021- 2022 race season will begin this November with the ‘Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend.’ This race weekend takes place between Friday, November 4th, and Sunday, November 7th, 2021.

Events for this weekend include the Disney Wine & Dine 5K, Disney Wine & Dine 10K, Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon, Disney Two Course Challenge, Post-Race party, and virtual versions of the races.

For those who want to participate, registrations are still available for the Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon and the Disney Two Course Challenge. Prices begin at $215 but go up to $360 per runner.

Both the Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend and the Disney Princess Half Weekend coincide with Disney World's 50th-anniversary celebration.

Photo from Walt Disney World

‘The World’s Most Magical Celebration’ begins on October 1st, 2021 as Disney opened to the public that day in 1971. The legacy of the parks will be honored across the 18 months that follow, with new experiences available throughout the entire Walt Disney World resort.

