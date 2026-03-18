Man critically injured in Daytona Beach stabbing; suspect in custody
ORLANDO, Fla. - Detectives are investigating a stabbing in Daytona Beach.
The incident was reported on Wednesday afternoon as a domestic disturbance assault.
What we know:
Deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Gary Blvd. around 2:50 p.m. after receiving a report that one man had stabbed another. The victim was taken to a hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.
A suspect is in custody and is being interviewed, officials said.
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The investigation remains active, and additional details were not immediately available.
What we don't know:
The extent of the victim's injuries were not immediately released. Authorities have not named the victim or the suspect.
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The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.