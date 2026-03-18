Man critically injured in Daytona Beach stabbing; suspect in custody

The Brief A man was stabbed in Daytona Beach and has sustained life-threatening injuries, authorities say. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. A suspect is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.



Detectives are investigating a stabbing in Daytona Beach.

The incident was reported on Wednesday afternoon as a domestic disturbance assault.

What we know:

Deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Gary Blvd. around 2:50 p.m. after receiving a report that one man had stabbed another. The victim was taken to a hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

A suspect is in custody and is being interviewed, officials said.

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The investigation remains active, and additional details were not immediately available.

What we don't know:

The extent of the victim's injuries were not immediately released. Authorities have not named the victim or the suspect.

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