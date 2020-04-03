Disney pauses annual pass payments, offering partial refunds

article

Walt Disney World announced that they are pausing annual passholder payments as the theme parks remain closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Effective April 5, 2020, we will automatically stop and waive all upcoming monthly payments while the theme parks are closed," the company announced on their website.

They will also retroactively refund payments made between March 14 and April 4. Regularly scheduled payments will resume once the parks reopen. Disney says pass expiration dates will not be extended and passes will expire upon their originally scheduled expiration dates.

As an alternative, people on the monthly plan can also choose to have their monthly payments postponed starting April 5 through the park closure period, then resumed on the passholder's regularly scheduled payment date once the park reopens.

"Postponed payments will be collected following the end of the Passholder's currently scheduled payment term. The pass will be extended the number of days the parks are closed."

If you are not on a monthly payment plan and have paid in full, Disney says passholders can request a partial refund for the theme park closure period.

Disney says all active annual passes will be extended for the number of days the parks are closed. The new expiration date will be reflected on the passholder's account prior to the reopening of the parks.

