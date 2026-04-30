'Wildest' ride returns: Disney shares new details on refreshed Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

The Brief Big Thunder Mountain Railroad reopens at Magic Kingdom on May 3 with several enhancements that Walt Disney Imagineers say will make the ride feel fresh. The coaster has been closed for over a year for a big refurbishment that includes a new track, updated passenger trains, new effects and an expanded storyline. Among the new things include an updated finale with a golden reveal, more bats in the Rainbow Caverns and more.



Big Thunder Mountain Railroad will be rolling again at Magic Kingdom with several enhancements that should make the attraction feel fresh.

The roller coaster will reopen May 3 after being closed since January 2025 for a major refurbishment that includes a new track, updated passenger trains and an expanded storyline that dives deeper into the attraction's lore.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

A major part of the overhaul included installing a new track and refreshing the passenger trains. The change makes the "wildest ride in the wilderness" much smoother.

"It runs very smooth as you go through now," said Dan Flynn, executive show management with Walt Disney Imagineering. "It's an amazing experience."

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Magic Kingdom is undergoing a big refurbishment.

Imagineers also reworked the coaster's finale to tie into the storyline of Barnabas T. Bullion, founder of the Big Thunder Mountain Mining Company. Bullion's gold mining operation has faced so many problems as the forces of nature wreak havoc for the miners.

As riders make their way up the final hill, the gold that the miners have been seeking will be revealed to them.

"Guests will finally be able to crest one of our last hills and see that gold mother lode," Flynn said.

The gold is first referenced in the queue and was added during a previous refurbishment of the attraction. But now that storyline will carry on through the end of the ride.

Flynn added that the finale will include the train being pushed out of the mountain with a warning for those who try to mine the mountain.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Refreshed Rainbow Caverns

Imagineers also updated the Rainbow Caverns at the beginning of the ride, making the section more visually striking.

"The Rainbow Caverns have always been a utopia of color," Flynn said. "So we wanted to enhance that even further."

The phosphorescent pools and the cave formations are more illuminated now and appear more colorful. This section now features more than 2,000 bats—another nod to the mountain's menacing nature.

Imagineers also added new sound effects that riders will hear as they make their way through the caverns.

"You'll start hearing a menacing rumble as it transforms into something more ominous to tell stories of things to come..." Flynn said.

Concept art of changes coming to Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Magic Kingdom. (Courtesy: Disney World)

Imagineers bring new life to old effects

Flynn also said Imagineers took the opportunity to bring back elements that haven't been in use for a long time. One example he shared includes two smokestacks on the side of the mountain—an effect that has been dormant for years but is working once again.

"We were able to bring back that lore and tie it into that it's a working mine," Flynn said.

Two smokestacks at Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in Magic Kingdom.

Another big change for the ride is Disney's decision to lower the height requirement. Previously, Big Thunder had a height requirement of 40 inches. When it reopens, the requirement will be 38 inches, allowing smaller visitors to ride.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad's return comes as Disney World transforms its parks with new rides, attractions and lands.

At Magic Kingdom, Frontierland is undergoing an expansion that will add a "Cars"-inspired land. The park is also getting a land centered around Disney villains.