Disney gives first look at Super Bowl LVII commercial

With nearly three hours to go until the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, many are gathering not only for the game but the hilarious commercials.

Disney CEO Robert Iger tweeted a first look at this year's Super Bowl commercial for the company.

The video celebrates Walt Disney's 100th-year milestone, according to Iger. The commercial showed highlights from Toy Story, Black Panther, Avengers, and other Disney classics.

Twitter users expressed gratitude for Disney inspiring the world over the last 100 years.

One user said, "A beautiful tribute to the greatest entertainment company ever. Disney was built on the incredible foundation/vision of Walt Disney, 100 years later it continues to inspire the world.

