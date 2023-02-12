Poll: Who do you want to win Super Bowl LVII? Cast your vote here

Watch live Join us for a special Super Bowl edition of Good Day Orlando. Click the above video player to live stream.

Game Day is finally here!

The Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles this Super Bowl Sunday at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona,

Which team do you think will win and take home the Lombardi Trophy? Cast your vote in our poll below:

When does Super Bowl LVII start?

Pregame coverage begins at 1 p.m. EST on Sunday, Feb. 12. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. EST/4:30 p.m. MST.

How can I watch Super Bowl LVII?

The game will be aired live on FOX. It will be streamed on FOXSports.com, via the FOX Sports app, and in the NFL+ app.

FOX Deportes will carry the Spanish-language telecast of the game.

