Disney World moving manatee, three dolphins from EPCOT's 'Nemo & Friends' attraction

Some well-known friends at Walt Disney World's "The Seas with Nemo & Friends" attraction and aquarium are being moved to new homes and facilities in Florida – and leaving the theme park, Disney confirmed on Tuesday.

In a memo sent to Cast Members – and confirmed by a Disney spokesperson – Lou, one of its beloved manatees, and three dolphins will be moved to new facilities permanently.

"For decades, Walt Disney World has provided extraordinary care for thousands of fish and marine mammals – including dolphins and manatees that have served as ambassadors for their species, inspiring us about marine mammals and aiding in conservation and research efforts. As we look to the future of The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT, we are making some changes that require careful thought, prioritizing the wellbeing of these sensitive marine mammals," Disney said in a memo sent to Cast Members.

Lou will move to a new home as soon as Wednesday, Sept. 11, Disney said, adding that the changes are part of overall recommendations from the Manatee Rehabilitation Partnership and U.S. Fish & Wildlife Services.

Disney said a new manatee is already set to join Lil Joe, the other manatee under its care. Details about that new manatee were not immediately shared.

"While we will greatly miss Lou, we do look forward to aiding this other manatee in the next stage of rehabilitation as we continue to do our part in addressing the manatee crisis in Florida, which has seen declining manatee populations in the past few years," Disney said.

The three dolphins will be relocated to Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, in October, Disney said.

"This decision came after a comprehensive evaluation as to what is best for these dolphins as infrastructure work progresses at The Seas. Through the extraordinary care from our team, these three male dolphins have thrived and led long lives and we will continue to be a resource while they receive the best possible care after they are moved."

Disney said it will honor pre-booked guest experiences for Dolphins in Depth and DiveQuest through Oct. 19, 2024. Disney said it expects DiveQuest to return in 2025.

"Our commitment to conservation and care for animals remains at the core of what we do, and the Cast Members who care for these marine mammals and other sea life will remain at The Seas continuing to focus on key species and conservation initiatives represented in the pavilion."