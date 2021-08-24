Disney Cruise Line to require guests to be vaccinated on sailings to Bahamas

article

Disney Cruise Line announced on Tuesday that for sailings to the Bahamas between September 3rd and November 1st, 2021, all passengers 12 and older must be fully vaccinated.

They said that the Bahamas is requiring this in order for a ship to be allowed entry into any of its cruise ports, including at private islands like Disney Castaway Cay.

"To comply with this new requirement, all Guests ages 12 and older must be fully vaccinated to board the ship," Disney Cruise Line said.

To be considered fully vaccinated, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that it must be 14 days after the final dose has been administered. Disney Cruise Line guests must provide proof of vaccination by uploading their vaccination card to the Safe Passage by Inspire website no later than 24 hours before sailing.

"Guests who choose not to provide proof of vaccination to meet the requirements of The Bahamas will not be permitted to board the ship," the cruise line said.

They said that those under the age of 12 must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PR test taken between five days and 24 hours prior to sailing. Test results must be uploaded to the Safe Passage by Inspire website. They must also undergo a second PCR COVID-19 test at the terminal prior to boarding.

Passengers on sailings between September 3rd and November 1st, 2021, can change their sail date or cancel their reservation without any Disney-imposed cancellation fees by calling 866-325-6685 or 407-566-7797 by September 3rd, 2021.

The Disney Dream is currently sailing Port Canaveral to the Bahamas, offering both three-night and four-night itineraries.

In addition, Disney Cruise Line has canceled the Disney Fantasy September 4th, 2021. They said that the Disney Fantasy ship will resume sailing on September 11th, 2021, with four-night cruises from Port Canaveral. These will be available to book starting Wednesday, August 25th, 2021. The voyage will only visit the private Disney Castaway Cay island.

"We hope to resume 7-night voyages or longer onboard the Disney Fantasy in October and look forward to sharing more information with guests soon," Disney Cruise Line said.

They explained that those already booked on Disney Fantasy voyages that depart on September 10th, September 18th, September 25th, and October 2nd, will automatically have their reservations automatically changed to the new four-night voyages with the same departure dates.

Guests will reportedly be refunded the difference in cost if applicable. Those who remain on their original sail date will also receive a $400 non-refundable onboard credit per stateroom that can be used toward onboard purchases. These guests will also receive a 25 percent discount that can be applied to most future sailings taken by September 30th, 2022. The discount is only available once guests return from their four-night voyage.

However, if desired, Disney Fantasy guests may also cancel their reservation and receive a full refund, the cruise line said.

"Guests who've booked their reservation through a travel agent should contact them directly with any questions. Those who have booked directly with Disney Cruise Line, and have questions after receiving their email, should call 866-325-6685 or 407-566-7797," they added.

