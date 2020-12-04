Disney Cruise Line cancels all sailings through February

article

On the heels of Norwegian and Carnival announcing cruise cancellations, Disney Cruise Line on Friday says there will be no sailings until March 2021.

“Our team at Disney Cruise Line remains focused on the health and well-being of our guests and team members. We are continuing to carefully review the guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and are working toward resuming operations,” the line said in a statement on its website.

All four of Disney's ships won't sail until March. The Disney Dream out of Port Canaveral is still slated to sail on March 1 and the Disney Fantasy on March 6. The Disney Magic will also sail on March 1 from PortMiami. Disney Wonder is slated for departure on March 12 from San Diego.

Guests who have paid their reservation in full will be offered the choice of a cruise credit to be used for a future sailing or a full refund. Guests who have not paid their reservations in full will automatically receive a refund of what they have paid so far.

Guests who've booked their reservation through a travel agent should contact them directly with any questions.