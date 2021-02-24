Disney Cruise Line cancels all cruises until June 2021

article

Disney Cruise Line announced on Wednesday that all departures are suspended at least through May 2021.

In addition, they said that all Disney Magic Sailings are suspended through August 10th.

"Our team at Disney Cruise Line remains focused on the health and well-being of our Guests and team members. We are carefully preparing for a return to service following the guidelines issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)," the cruise line wrote on their website.

Those who made reservations through Disney should contact (866) 325-6685 or (407) 566-7797. If you booked through a travel agent, contact them directly.

