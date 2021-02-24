Carnival cancels cruises through end of May

article

Carnival Cruise Line announced on Wednesday that they are canceling their U.S. cruises through the end of May due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All U.S. departures are canceled through May 31, 2021.

In a statement, Carnival said:

"We continue to work on plans to resume operations and are encouraged by the focus to expedite vaccine production and distribution which are having a demonstrated impact on improving public health."

Last month, Carnival announced it was also moving the start date for its Mardi Gras ship from Port Canaveral to May 29, 2021. Carnival says booked guests are being notified directly. Guests will be given their options regarding a future cruise credit and onboard credit package or a full refund.