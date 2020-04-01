Disney cast members raise American flag inside empty Magic Kingdom

While Walt Disney World may be closed during the coronavirus pandemic, cast members are making sure the magic lives on each day throughout the park.

Video shared by Walt Disney World Resort President Josh D'Amaro on Instagram shows the security team still on duty at the Magic Kingdom raising the American flag. It's a traditional they have kept up daily despite the park being empty.

“While our world looks very different today, one thing endures…the American flag still flies over Walt Disney World," D'Amaro wrote. "I’m inspired how our Security Cast Members continue to raise it each and every morning at Magic Kingdom while they are on duty protecting the magic. It’s a symbol that we’re still here and will not falter. I hope this inspires you as well. We will be back. Thanks to all our incredible Cast Members who continue to maintain the magic until that day. Until then, please take care of yourselves and your families. We will see you soon.”

Disney was forced to close all of their parks last month due to the coronavirus outbreak spreading across the world. While the company originally said they would be closed through March 31, they extended the dates of its closures to properties in Florida and California.

No reopening date has been announced.

The company says they have been paying its cast members since the closure and have decided to extend their pay through April 18.