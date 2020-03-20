Disney cancels 2020 Star Wars Rival Run Weekend

article

In an abundance of caution, Disney announced it is canceling its 2020 Star Wars Rival Run Weekend.

In a news release sent out on Friday, Disney officials said all participants in the race weekend at Walt Disney World who purchased their registrations through runDisney.com will receive a refund.

Star Wars Rival Run Weekend:

Runners registered for the 2020 Star Wars Rival Run Weekend at Walt Disney World Resort will receive a refund back to their original form of payment for the following:

• Race registration (Half Marathon, 10k, 5k, Rival Run Challenge)

• Commemorative merchandise

• ChEAR Squad

• Processing fee

Guests who’ve already received a partial refund will receive their remaining balance to a Disney gift card.

Refund timing:

Refunds from runDisney can be expected to be processed in four to six weeks. If you haven’t received your refund after six weeks, please visit the “contact us” section on runDisney.com.

Alternate booking methods:

Runners who’ve booked through a charity or tour operator should reach out directly to that organization. Runners who’ve booked through the Walt Disney Travel Company may call them at 407-939-4786 (407-939-IRUN) for available refund options.

On-sale dates:

On-sale dates for future runDisney races will be adjusted.