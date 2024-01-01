Driver crashes Tesla into Florida home: 'Could've killed us'

A family in Winter Park woke up to what sounded like an explosion, home renter Mason Gregory said.

A driver crashed into a home in the 1600 block of Brian Avenue around 5:30 on Monday morning. Winter Park Police confirmed to FOX 35 News that no one was hurt.

Gregory is the father of two small children aged three and six. When referring to the driver, he said, "You could've killed us or one of our kids."

Neighbors captured the sounds of the crash on the doorbell video camera. The driver of a black Tesla hit two trees before crashing through the family’s dining room.

"I spent New Year's Day going to the hardware store and boarding up the hole in the side of the house," Gregory said.

Police say the driver showed no signs of impairment and didn’t know how to operate his electric vehicle.

They also say a mechanical issue may have affected the crash. Gregory said to FOX 35 that police did not conduct a field sobriety test, something that should have happened as soon as they arrived at the scene.

"I wish there was more action taken on behalf of the Winter Park Police Department. It's a shame," Gregory said.