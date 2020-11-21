Did you make Santa’s naughty or nice list? Check for your name here

article

Christmas is just a little over a month away – and it looks like you won’t have to wait to find out if you made Santa Claus’ naughty or nice list.

This year, you can check for your name ahead of time thanks to the North Pole government’s Department of Christmas Affairs. It recently released its 2020 Naughty & Nice list, giving you plenty of time to either improve or diminish your chances of being in the big guy’s good graces come Christmas morning.

“The Department of Christmas Affairs uses the Global Behaviour Tracking Network and data mining technology to determine who will be in good favour,” the website states.

If your name does appear on the naughty list, you can make a request for a review.

You can check where you stand on the list HERE.