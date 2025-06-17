Deputy shoots suspect after violent struggle outside Pine Hills store; FDLE investigating

The Brief A deputy-involved shooting in Orange County unfolded after a violent fight with a suspect behind a Pine Hills store. Surveillance video shows the suspect discarding two guns before being shot and taken into custody. The FDLE is now reviewing the incident, while local residents express concern over rising violence.



Newly released surveillance and body camera footage shows the moment an Orange County deputy opened fire on a suspect during a violent encounter earlier this month behind a discount store in Pine Hills.

What we know:

On June 7, a deputy from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office shot a suspect during a struggle behind the Save Discount store in Pine Hills.

The suspect, 24-year-old Charles Junior St. Fleur, allegedly resisted arrest and violently attacked the deputy, landing multiple punches to the officer’s head. Surveillance and body camera footage showed St. Fleur discarded two firearms during the altercation. The deputy then fired five shots, injuring St. Fleur, who was later hospitalized and survived.

The deputy was taken to a hospital and treated for potential head injuries. Authorities confirmed he is expected to recover.

What we don't know:

The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the deputy involved. It is also unclear whether there is additional video showing what happened in the moments before the struggle began. Officials have not said whether St. Fleur made any verbal threats, or if either firearm he discarded was loaded.

What they're saying:

The shooting happened outside the Save Discount store, where employees say the suspect was a familiar face.

"It’s sad, you know?" said John Paulson, who works at the store. "It’s not just here in Pine Hills, or Crime Hills. No, it’s the whole world — the world’s lost their brains."

St. Fleur survived and was taken into custody. He faces multiple charges, including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Store employee Rabs Kabir said St. Fleur had been banned from the store just the day before the shooting.

"He was asked not to come here anymore because he got caught stealing soup from our store," Kabir said.

What's next:

The full results of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s investigation remain pending.

