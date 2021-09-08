Deputies: Woman injured after being shot in Orange County parking lot

article

A woman has life-threatening injuries after being shot in an Orange County parking lot on Wednesday, deputies said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said that shortly before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, witnesses reported hearing shots fired in the parking lot of Great Oaks Village on East Michigan Avenue.

Deputies responded to the scene and said that they found a woman who was shot in a vehicle that had recently turned into the parking lot.

BREAKING NEWS ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 news app for breaking news as it happens and more

They said that the woman was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. All parties are accounted for at this time.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, check back for updates.