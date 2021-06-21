Deputies: Woman dies after Orange County shooting

article

A woman has died after a shooting in Orange County, deputies said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that they were called to an aggravated battery scene on Sunday night along Redwood Country Road. They later confirmed this was a shooting.

They explained that they found the victim, now identified as 30-year-old Francis Arsenault, with injuries. She was transported to the hospital, where she later passed away.

They have not released any suspect information at this time but they said that they do not believe this shooting was random.

FOX 35 is working to obtain more details, check back for updates.