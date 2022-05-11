Deputies: Two young people captured after escaping Orange Regional Juvenile Detention Center

article

Two young people who reportedly escaped the Orange Regional Juvenile Detention Center Wednesday morning are now back in custody, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the facility on South Bumby Avenue in Orlando just after 9 a.m.

The sheriff's office said they found the escapees within 40 minutes and they were taken into custody without incident.

FOX 35 News is working to learn how the two escaped the facility and where they were found.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.