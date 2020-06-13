Deputies: Toddler tries to climb through sunroof after being left in car for 30 minutes

The guardian of a 2-year-old girl was arrested after being left in a running car with a cellphone at the Waterford Lakes Town Center in Orlando, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Jennifer Lopez, 37, is facing several charges, including child neglect.

Deputies responded to the area outside of a PetSmart store after a worker spotted the child in the car.

“The little girl was left in a running car with a cellphone while her mother went inside a store,” the sheriff’s office said.

The 2-year-old had reportedly been in the car alone for at least 30 minutes and was trying to climb out of the sunroof when deputies arrived. Deputies say Lopez eventually came outside.

“Are you mom?” one deputy asks Lopez as she approached the car. “You cannot leave a child in the car.”

The child was removed from the car. Deputies said she did not appear to have any injuries or signs of abuse.

In addition to child neglect, Lopez is charged with possession of cannabis and possession of a controlled substance.

The Department of Children and Families was notified.