Deputies: Teen shot with BB gun by 14-year-old on bike trail

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said Saturday that a 14-year-old was arrested after shooting another teenager on a bike trail with a BB gun.

It started after deputies say AdventHealth notified them about a 15-year-old who came into the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The teen victim said he was shot while walking along a bike trail on his way home from football practice.

Officials said he is expected to make a full recovery.

According to investigators, the teen victim was walking with a friend after leaving Matanzas High School football practice when they said they were yelled at by another teen from a home.

The victim told deputies that the teen suspect was shouting at them to leave the area and go home from a screened-in patio.

The victim and the friend told officials that they continued walking along the bike trail when the teen suspect approached them with a rifle, which was later determined to be a BB gun.

In a news release it said, the two friends got scared and tried to leave, but a single shot was fired from the BB gun, causing one victim to fall to his knees.

The two friends eventually made their way home, where the injured victim told his mother about the shooting incident.

He was taken to AdventHealth Palm Coast and treated.

Based on the information provided by the two friends, deputies were able to identify the teenage suspect and questioned him about the incident.

The teen suspect said he told the two victims to "go home" and when they didn't, he grabbed the BB gun to scare them.

Deputies say the teen suspect then aimed and fired once toward the two friends, injuring one of them.

In a news release, Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said, "This young man is on a fast track to serious trouble. His actions could have caused serious injury and I’m glad the victim is going to be ok. I hope this kid learns his lesson and can get on the right path moving forward. Also, parents are reminded that under Florida law the only time a child under age 16 may use a BB or pellet gun is if they are under the supervision and in the presence of an adult."

The teen suspect was arrested and is being charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery causing bodily harm.

Investigators said he was released into custody to the Department of Juvenile Justice.