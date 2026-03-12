Florida moving toward stricter voting requirements: What you need to know

The Brief Florida lawmakers passed a bill requiring proof of citizenship at the ballot box starting in 2027. The law also imposes stricter ID rules and dual citizenship disclosures for candidates. Democrats warn it could disenfranchise students and seniors, and legal challenges are expected.



Florida is moving closer to requiring voters to prove citizenship at the ballot box, but the new rules would not take effect until after the 2026 elections.

The bill, passed along party lines in both chambers, also imposes additional disclosure requirements for candidates and tightens ID rules. Lawmakers and legal experts are sharply divided over its potential impact on voters.

What we know:

Florida’s Legislature passed HB 991, a bill requiring voters to prove U.S. citizenship when voting, along with new identification requirements.

The House approved the measure 77-28 and the Senate 27-12. If signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the law would take effect on January 1, 2027.

The bill also mandates that candidates disclose dual citizenship and any intention to trade stocks while in office, and restricts acceptable forms of voter identification, excluding student and retirement home IDs.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how the new requirements will affect voter turnout, particularly among college students, seniors, and other groups who may lack a valid driver’s license. The precise procedures for verifying citizenship through the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles are also not fully outlined.

It is also important to note that any legal challenges could delay or alter implementation.

The backstory:

The legislation mirrors the federal Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act, though Florida’s version does not limit mail-in voting.

President Donald Trump has emphasized mail-in ballot restrictions as a priority at the federal level. Florida saw more than 11 million voters in the 2024 general election, with roughly 3 million voting by mail. The bill comes amid national debates over election security, voter fraud, and candidate transparency.

What they're saying:

Sen. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, sponsor of the Senate version, said, "What is our tolerance for fraud and lack of integrity? And yes we have safe elections in Florida, but they don’t stay safe and secure if we don’t pay attention to the large gaps that exist where we can address additional fraud."

Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, criticized the bill’s dual citizenship requirement: "I’m old enough to remember President Barack Obama being accused of not having a U.S. citizenship and the so-called birther movement led by our current president… How is this not the same thing?"

Democratic elections' lawyer Marc Elias signaled legal opposition, pledging on social media to sue the state if the bill becomes law.