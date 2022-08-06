Deputies shoot armed man suspected of shooting 2 people at Orlando hotel: sheriff's office

An armed man suspected of shooting two people at an Orlando hotel was shot by deputies after being asked to drop his weapon, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday.

Deputies responded to the Heritage Hotel at 7900 South Orange Blossom Trail after receiving calls about a shooting.

"Once on scene, our deputies located one person who had been shot. As they were dealing with that person, they were encountered by another person with a gun," Undersheriff Mark Canty said.

When asked to drop his weapon, the man refused and a deputy was forced to shoot him, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies say that they learned that another person was shot before they got to the scene. All three men were taken to the hospital.

There is no word on their condition or if the men knew each other.

"Anytime someone pulls a gun and indiscriminately starts shooting at other people the entire community is at threat. I think what's good about this case is that a lot of people called us, our deputies were able to respond and put themselves between innocent civilians and a bad guy."

The deputy involved will be on paid administrative leave. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will lead the investigation.




