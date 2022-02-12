Deputies seize over 40 pounds of marijuana, more than $20k cash

article

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit seized 42 pounds of marijuana, more than $23,000 in cash, along with other drug paraphernalia in a drug bust in Palm Coast.

On Friday, detectives arrested Nathan Soares, 30, after executing a search warrant at his Lynbrook Drive house.

The Special Investigations Unit also found 5.5 pounds of THC edibles and approximately 148 grams of THC oil.

Soares told detectives that he only sells marijuana and no other narcotics, according to a news release.

"Illegal narcotics are illegal no matter what they are," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. "Often drug dealers attract home invaders because of the cash and drugs they keep inside a home, which can led to deadly outcomes. They also destroy the quality of life for their neighbors so busting them and putting them out of business will always be a priority for the FCSO no matter what they are selling."

MORE NEWS: Bob Saget died from head trauma after 'unwitnessed fall', medical examiner says

TRENDING: Smithsonian wants your family photos from Disney World for exhibit: How to submit

Soares now faces charges of Trafficking of Cannabis (over 25 pounds), Possession of a Schedule One Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Detectives said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.

Advertisement

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates. Click here for Orlando weather, Central Florida weather conditions, and live radar.