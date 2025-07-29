Georgia skydiver dies in Florida, officials say

A skydiver from Georgia has died after suffering a hard landing during a weekend event in Florida, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

"A 58-year-old male from Georgia was participating in that charity event when he hard landed behind the Crown Plaza Oceanfront. He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The incident was reported around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

The Crown Plaza Oceanfront Hotel is located off Highway A1A, near Ponce De Leon Drive.

According to social media, there was a charity fitness challenge happening that same day at the same location. Skydive Melbourne Beach has posted on its social media pages a link to a GoFundMe.

A person who identified themselves as a manager for Skydive Melbourne Beach told a FOX 35 reporter over the phone that they had no comment on the incident, pending results from the Medical Examiner's Office.

What we don't know:

The man's name has not been released nor have details on the charity event nor the circumstances of the jump or how the man died.