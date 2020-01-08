Deputies search for woman forced out of Orange County Denny's

Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are asking for help identifying a woman and a man who appeared to force her out of an Orlando-area Denny's restaurant at gunpoint.

The incident, which happened on January 7, was caught on video. According to a news release, deputies responded to the Denny’s on South Orange Ave. near the Florida Mall, where around noon, a witness who works as a server at the restaurant told them a woman she had just served went into the women’s restroom.

Deputies say the man the woman was eating with followed her into the restroom and witnesses heard yelling inside the restroom. When they came out of the restroom, a man was pushing the woman toward the front door and pulling on her clothing.

A witness said the man was holding what appeared to be a small handgun as he was pushing the woman out of the restaurant. The man and woman got into a black, newer-model Mercedes SUV and he drove away.

The man is described as approximately 5 feet,10 inches tall, with an average build, possibly in his 20s, with black hair that is short on the sides and puffy on top. He was wearing a white and black vertically striped shirt, blue jeans, white socks, and sandals.

The woman is white or Hispanic, in her late teens or early 20s. She is approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 120 pounds, with dark hair past her shoulders. She was wearing a gray or beige sweater with blue jean pants with rips in them, and flip flops.

Deputies are asking anyone who knows the two individuals to identify them so officials can check on the woman's well-being. Corporal Lourdes Clayton said it appears the woman appeared to be willingly at the restaurant with the man initially, and it appears the two know each other.

"At this point, we're just concerned for her wellbeing. Again, it looked like she was under duress, we don't know the circumstances so we just want people to watch the video and come forward if they know who these people are," said Clayton.