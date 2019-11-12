Deputies search for woman accused of stealing ring from jewelry store

article

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman accused of stealing a ring from a jewelry store worth more than $22,000.

The alleged theft was caught on surveillance video.

The incident happened at the Kay Jewelers located at 3216 N. John Young Parkway last Thursday.

Detectives said the woman went in looking for an engagement ring.

While in the store, officials say she sat down with the clerks to look at a few, including a 3.61-carat ring worth $22,299.

Investigators say surveillance video shows the woman grabbing the ring and then sprinting out of the store.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222.