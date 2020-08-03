Deputies search for rape suspect who attacked woman at Lake Helen park

article

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a rape at a Lake Helen park over the weekend.

Deputies say a woman in her 20s was at Colby-Alderman Park, off Massachusetts Street, at around 10 p.m. on Saturday.

She told deputies that sometime between midnight and 1 a.m. on Sunday that a man started following her.

Deputies say the woman started walking back to her car when she said the suspect grabbed her by her neck, threatened her and raped her.

She said the suspect ran away afterward.

The suspect is described as a white man between the ages of 40 and 60 years old with a stocky build, brown mid-length hair and possibly a square-shaped earring.

Advertisement

The sheriff's office has not yet released a composite sketch of the suspect.