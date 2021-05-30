Expand / Collapse search

Deputies search for missing man who suffers from dementia

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 35 Orlando
article

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help to find a missing man.

Deputies are searching for MacArthur Moon, 74.

They say he was last seen leaving the area of Jamaican Court in Orlando on Saturday.

Officials say Moon suffers from dementia and does not have his required medication with him.

Anyone who may know where Moon might be is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 407-836-HELP (4357).