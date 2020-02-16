Deputies search for gunman who they say opened fire at a Florida mobile home park, killing a woman

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching for the gunman who they say opened fire in a mobile home park, killing one woman.

Deputies responded to the Palms Mobile Home Park on South Orange Blossom Trail just before 6 p.m. on Sunday. They found a woman, now identified as 27-year-old Renisha Lee, who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Lee's family has set up a GoFundMe page for her funeral costs and other expenses. They are asking for help and praying for answers. The woman's father, who is a local pastor, said that "I'm numb. I just ask the city to pray for us, pray for us. Please, please. Whoever shot my daughter, tonight. Whoever killed my baby tonight, please, please please say something. I’m making a plea to Orlando, Florida."

Deputies have not released any information about a possible suspect or suspects in the case. They are asking for anyone who saw or heard anything to come forward to help them put together a suspect description and piece together what happened on Sunday evening.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information.

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 35 for the latest on the search for the gunman.