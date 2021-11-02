Deputies search for 2 missing girls from Florida children's home

Law enforcement is searching for two 12-year-old girls who are missing from a Florida children’s home.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said that the two girls, Celestial White and Roxy Lutz, are missing from the Florida United Methodist Children’s Home in Enterprise. They left on Sunday night and were last seen walking together east on Jacob Brock Avenue in a wooded area along the roadway.

They said that Celestial is wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and black sweatpants. Roxy was said to be wearing a gray jacket and carrying a denim purse.

"Both girls are new to the area," the sheriff’s office said. "Please help us locate these missing children."

Those who see them are urged to call the sheriff’s office at 386-248-1777 or 911.

