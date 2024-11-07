Deputies say woman burned her 2 children, self after being 'humiliated' in custody dispute

Deputies in Florida said a woman killed her 9-month-old baby and attempted to kill her 2-year-old son after feeling "humiliated" in a child custody dispute.

Chilling surveillance footage shows Esther Thelus at a convenience store counter, purchasing a red gas canister and a lighter that deputies say she later used to set herself and her children on fire.

Africa Cornelius, familiar with the tragic incident, called it heartbreaking.

"I wasn't here when it happened, but hearing somebody set themselves on fire just shows you how hard life can get, but never that deep for you to take it to that extent, especially with the baby. That's crazy to me."

According to deputies, Thelus had two children — a 2-year-old son, whose name has not been released, and 9-month-old Davinci Joseph. Investigators said Thelus planned to move to South Florida with Davinci but wanted to leave her older child with his father. However, the father and his mother reportedly requested a DNA test before taking custody, which deputies said was the "humiliation" that led Thelus to the tragic act.

"No matter how hard life may get, keep the kids out of it. Kids don't deserve it," Cornelius said.

Thelus allegedly doused her children in gasoline before setting them and herself on fire. The 2-year-old sustained minor burns, while Thelus suffered burns over half her body. Davinci Joseph, burned on over 90% of his body, later died.

Thelus remains in intensive care at Orlando Regional Medical Center, while the 2-year-old is expected to fully recover.

Cornelius said, "Personally, I don’t agree. No matter how hard life may get, kids don’t deserve it. If it was me, if I had a child, setting my child on fire to get back at me — that’s kind of crazy."

