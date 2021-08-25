Deputies release sketch of man suspected of exposing self to girl

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance from the public in identifying a man accused of exposing himself to a girl at an area apartment complex.

Deputies said the alleged incident happened on Aug. 17, near the Woodhill Park Apartments at Dorscher Rd. & Balboa Dr.

The man is described as being six feet tall with a thin build with a "wicks" hairstyle (one red, one black). He is believed to be approximately 17 to 20 years old.

Anyone with information that may help in identifying this person is urged to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.