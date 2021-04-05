Deputies: Man drove from Connecticut to Bunnell to chase ex-girlfriend around with a gun

A man is behind bars in Flagler County, accused of chasing his ex-girlfriend around a house with a gun.

Deputies say he drove down to Bunnell from Connecticut to do it.

"Get on the ground. Get on the ground right now!"

Body camera footage appears to show Aaron Thayer ignoring orders just minutes after Flagler County 911 received a desperate call.

"He’s got a gun," said a woman on a 911 call.

With Thayer fighting back, deputies said they tased him and put him in handcuffs.

This all played out Saturday after deputies say Thayer broke into his ex’s home with a tire iron, took her gun and started chasing her around. But, deputies were on high alert before that when his ex, the victim, said she started receiving threatening texts from Thayer.

"We started trying to find him and that worked for a little while, and then he changed tactics and did something that thwarted our ability to track him," said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly.

Thayer was in Connecticut when he sent the alleged texts. Deputies say he then drove to Flagler County to kill the victim.

"To drive all night and then show up means you’re pretty determined and you’re pretty angry," said Sheriff Staly.

Sheriff Staly says Thayer owns the property where the victim was staying. He says Thayer had been watching her on surveillance cameras he had installed in the house.

The sheriff says the two had a history of unreported domestic incidents and he hopes there will be no more.

"So where do I go from here, man?" Thayer asked on the body camera video.

"Jail," a deputy responded.

"For real? To jail? For what?" Thayer said.

"Threats to kill," a deputy said.

"Wow. Unreal," Thayer said.

Thayer was charged with threats to kill, attempted murder, gun possession, theft and resisting arrest. He’s being held in the Flagler County Jail with no bond.