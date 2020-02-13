Deputies: Lake County woman fatally shot after boyfriend says gun 'accidentally discharged'

article

A Florida woman was shot and killed by her boyfriend early Thursday morning after he says his gun accidentally discharged, deputies say.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident that took pace at a home on Fillmore Ave. in Leesburg. They say they responded around 1:20 a.m. to the home about a domestic complaint.

When they arrived, they say the boyfriend told them that he and his girlfriend had gotten into an argument. During the argument, he told deputies that she attacked and startled him, causing him to accidentally discharge his gun.

The girlfriend was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information was immediately available.

The shooting is under investigation.

