Shooting prompts deputies to swarm Orange County apartments for second time this week

A man was taken to a hospital early Thursday following a second shooting at an Orange County apartment complex this week.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said its deputies were called out to the Residence at West Place Apartments on Sherwood Terrace Drive shortly after midnight where they found a man who had been shot. Deputies said he has non-life-threatening injuries.

Additional details regarding a suspect was not immediately released.

On Wednesday morning, deputies responded to the same complex after a woman and man were found shot. Both were taken to the hospital where they died of their injuries. Investigators said the man died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

An innocent bystander inside their apartment was grazed by one of the suspect’s bullets and was treated at the scene.

"We have no reason to believe this incident is related to yesterday’s shooting. It’s very early in the investigation and we have no additional details to release at this time," a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said in a statement.