Bystander grazed by bullet in shooting deaths of Orlando-area couple, deputies say

Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office said a person was grazed by a bullet in a shooting incident that left a man and woman dead.

Deputies on Tuesday morning responded to the Residence at West Place Apartments on Sherwood Terrace Drive after receiving reports of a man with a gun and a subsequent gunshot.

As deputies arrived at the complex, they said they heard additional shots being fired and discover a woman who had been shot and a man who appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Both were transported to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.

Deputies later learned that an innocent bystander inside their apartment was grazed by one of the suspect’s bullets and was treated at the scene.

Deputies did not immediately identify the deceased and are not looking for any outstanding suspects. Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff's Office.