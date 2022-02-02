Deputies investigating after woman shot dead, man injured in Marion County

article

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about the person who shot and killed a woman and left a man injured.

Deputies responded to the 3400 block of NW 16th Ave. around 9 p.m. Monday and found 36-year-old Latoya Reaves and a 43-year-old male with gunshot wounds.

"Both victims were transported by medics to a local hospital for treatment," the sheriff's office said.

The man was treated for his injuries at the hospital. Reaves ultimately succumbed to her injuries.

Detectives are actively working to gather suspect information. Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or who may have information that can help obtain justice for the victims to call Detective Daniel Pinder at (352)368-3508. If you would like to remain anonymous, please call Marion County Crime Stoppers at 352-368-STOP and reference tip number 22-04.