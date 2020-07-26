Deputies investigate aggravated battery case involving 15-year-old

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating an aggravated battery case involving a teenager.

In a news release, deputies said they arrived in the area of Clarion Drive and Clarion Oaks Drive on Sunday and found a 15-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the teenager was immediately taken to a nearby hospital.

The sheriff's office is in the area investigating.

More information on the case could be released on Monday.

