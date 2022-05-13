Deputies: Florida middle school student arrested for bringing loaded gun to school
article
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - A student was arrested Friday after the Alachua County Sheriff's Office said he brought a fully-loaded and charged gun to a Florida middle school.
Deputies say the 15-year-old Fort Clarke Middle School student took the gun – which belonged to his mother – without her knowledge.
The boy was arrested and taken to a juvenile detention center, the sheriff's office said in a social media post.
Authorities say he faces charges of grand theft of a firearm, possession of a weapon on school grounds and burglary of a conveyance.
Advertisement