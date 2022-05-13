Expand / Collapse search

Deputies: Florida middle school student arrested for bringing loaded gun to school

By FOX 35 News Staff
Alachua County
FOX 35 Orlando
Deputies say this is the gun a student brought to Fort Clarke Middle School on Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo via Alachua County Sheriff's Office)

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - A student was arrested Friday after the Alachua County Sheriff's Office said he brought a fully-loaded and charged gun to a Florida middle school. 

Deputies say the 15-year-old Fort Clarke Middle School student took the gun –  which belonged to his mother –  without her knowledge. 

The boy was arrested and taken to a juvenile detention center, the sheriff's office said in a social media post.

Authorities say he faces charges of grand theft of a firearm, possession of a weapon on school grounds and burglary of a conveyance.