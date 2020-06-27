Deputies: Florida man shot at cars along I-75 before standoff, gets tased

article

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office arrested a man they say was shooting at cars along Interstate 75 before crashing his truck and getting into a standoff with deputies.

Deputies say on Saturday evening they responded to calls of shots being fired on I-75 northbound.

"Callers reported the suspect was waving a gun and shooting at vehicles from a black Ford truck," the sheriff's office said.

Deputies say the suspect rear-ended a vehicle just north of Bushnell and continued heading north on I-75. He then reportedly wrecked his vehicle at the guardrail where he engaged deputies in a standoff.

"The suspect began waving his gun, ultimately threw his weapon and took off again. A few hundred feet later the suspect wrecked for the third time, abandoned his vehicle, and fled on foot."

Authorities say they tased the suspect and successfully took him into custody.

The sheriff's office said multiple vehicles were shot, but no people or deputies were injured.

The investigation is ongoing.