Expand / Collapse search

Florida men arrested after dispute with teen boys in Sanford neighborhood

By
Published 
Seminole County
FOX 35 Orlando

Fight with teen driver lands neighbors in jail, authorities say

Two Florida men were arrested after a dispute with two teen boys over speeding in the Sanford neighborhood of Lake Forest. The incident happened Tuesday evening.

SANFORD, Fla. - Two Florida men were arrested after a dispute with two teenage boys over speeding in the Sanford neighborhood of Lake Forest.  The incident happened Tuesday evening. 

A teen boy told deputies he was inside the gated community – as a guest – visiting a friend when the suspects became aggressive and attacked him and a teen passenger while he was driving a white Mercedes. 

"Burning out racing through my [expletive] neighborhood," one of the men is heard saying on a cell phone video recorded by the teen. 

The teen called 911 asking for help.

"I was driving a little bit, like, I wasn’t supposed to be driving like that. A guy started, a guy ran in front of the road, hit my car with a cone, threw a rock through my front windshield and I knew something happened," he tells the dispatcher. 

The teen and his passenger told deputies they were in fear of their lives. 

Deputies arrested 61-year-old Howard Hughes, charged with property damage-criminal mischief, and battery. His neighbor, 52-year-old Donald Corsi is charged with property damage-criminal mischief, and throwing a weapon into a vehicle. 

The arrest report redacts what the suspects told deputies, but in the 911 call from the teen, you can hear them accusing the boys of speeding.

"No respect. This is a neighborhood where little kids play, and you come running down here like you think you’re a race car driver," people can be heard shouting. 

FOX 35 News obtained a security camera video that shows a white car driving through the neighborhood about 15 minutes before deputies responded. 